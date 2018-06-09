In this photo provided by the NHRA, Courtney Force drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Virginia NHRA Nationals drag races at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va., Friday, June 8, 2018. Force took the provisional top spot with a run of 3.983 seconds at 323.35 mph.
Courtney Force takes No. 1 qualifier in Virginia

The Associated Press

June 09, 2018 06:27 PM

DINWIDDIE, Va.

Courtney Force took her sixth No. 1 qualifier of the year and fourth in the past five events Saturday in the inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force had a 3.983-second pass at 323.35 mph during her second qualifying run Friday in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series' first visit to the track since 2009.

Tony Schumacher took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Hector Arana Jr. in Pro Stock Motorcycle — also all with their Friday runs.

