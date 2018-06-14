Jets' Pryor aims to be healthy for start of training camp

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor attends the NFL football team's organized training activities in Florham Park, N.J. Pryor, who turns 29 next Wednesday, was unable to practice during organized team activities or minicamp because he had arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle with a different injury from the one that shut him down with the Redskins. He was in a walking boot until Wednesday, June 14, but still remains uncertain for the start of training camp in late July. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo