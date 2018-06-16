EXCHANGE: Marion man remembers his dad's WWII legacy

In this May 25, 2018 photo, Bill Henson points out a photo of his father, William Henson, taking during Operation Cobra in World War II in the book companion to Ken Burns' documentary "The War, in Carbondale, Ill. Henson said this photo has popped up multiple times and, especially since his father's death in 2010, has been a nice surprise every time. Henson said he sees the ghost of his father in a lot of places, in books, on television and even on the internet. This is because his father, served as a staff sergeant in one of the most iconic Army groups that served in World War II, the 4th Infantry Division, 8th Battalion. The Southern, via AP Isaac Smith