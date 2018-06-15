Local kayaker wins top spot at GoPro Mountain Games
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.
Connor Baxter is an elite competitor in town for this weekend's Salt Life Columbus Cup-Paddle Board Championships on the Chattahoochee River. The paddle race will be part of the Columbus RiverFest and is part of the Salt Life Cup series.
Uptown Columbus is hosting the second annual Paddle South this weekend on the Chattahoochee River whitewater course. The event runs for two days and includes the 2018 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships. Meet three of the competitors.