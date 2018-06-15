AP source: Kawhi Leonard wants a trade from Spurs

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard handles a ball before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press, Friday, June 15, 2018, that Leonard has told the Spurs that he would like to be traded this summer, the clearest sign yet that the relationship between the team and the All-Star is in disrepair. Eric Gay, File AP Photo