Coyotes trade Max Domi to Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Arizona Coyotes' Max Domi (16) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Coyotes have traded Domi to the Montreal Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk in an exchange of young, talented players. The 23-year-old Domi had been one of the cornerstones of Arizona’s rebuilding project since the Coyotes selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2013. The son of former NHL tough guy Tie Domi, Max scored 18 goals and had 34 assists as a rookie in 2015-16, but his production has dipped the past two seasons. John Locher, File AP Photo