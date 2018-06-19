In Ice Cube's BIG3, the champion defends, but doesn't reload

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Big3 Basketball League founder Ice Cube applauds the crowd during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 in the league's debut at the Barclays Center in New York. Winner stays. That's the norm on the playground, where a team playing pickup ball remains on the court until it is beaten. And that's the way Ice Cube insisted it had to be in the BIG3. Kathy Willens AP Photo