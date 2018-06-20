Cowboys stress numbers over No. 1 at receiver without Bryant

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) catches a pass as wide receivers Deonte Thompson (15) and Michael Gallup (13) watch during an organized team activity at the Cowboys' football training facility in Frisco, Texas. Hurns, a free agent addition going into his fifth season, didn’t reach 500 yards in either of his two years in Jacksonville. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo