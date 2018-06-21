The Ole Miss Rebels pick up another offensive lineman with this player’s commitment

Offensive guard Caleb Warren committed to Ole Miss on Thursday. The 6-5, 319-pound Warren made his decision two weeks after earning an offer from the Rebels.
Warren’s offer from Ole Miss came after the high school senior impressed at a camp. Warren, who plays at Class A Nanih Waiya in Louisville, Mississippi, has not been rated by recruiting websites 247Sports or Rivals.
According to Warren’s 247Sports profile, he also has scholarship offers from Arkansas State, UL-Lafayette and UL-Monroe.
Warren becomes the 15th commit in Ole Miss’ Class of 2019, which has the Rebels tied with South Carolina for the second-most commitments in the SEC. Warren is the fourth offensive lineman commit in the class, joining three-star guard Bryce Ramsey and three-star tackles Nick Broeker and Carter Colquitt.
