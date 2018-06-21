Plenty of trade chatter heading into NHL draft

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) skates with the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, in Washington. With GMs meeting Thursday, June 21, in Dallas and around each other this weekend at the draft, trade talk is percolating before free agency opens July. Kessel, Ottawa winger Mike Hoffman, Buffalo center Ryan O’Reilly, Montreal captain Max Pacioretty and Washington backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer could all be on the move in the next several days. Nick Wass, File AP Photo