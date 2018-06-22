Back at Sonoma, Truex works to build momentum

FILE - In this June 3, 2018, file photo, Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Truex hopes to continue the good times this weekend at Sonoma Raceway as he tries to pull closer to Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in the points standings. Truex won at Sonoma in 2013. Derik Hamilton, File AP Photo