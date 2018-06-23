AP source: Thunder's Anthony to opt in, take $28 million

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony pauses during the team''s NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season. The New York Times first reported the 34-year-old Anthony's decision to bypass the chance to become a free agent. A person with knowledge of details confirmed Anthony's choice to The Associated Press on Friday night, June 22. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo