Spain's head coach Fernando Hierro gestures during a training session of Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Sports

Morocco aiming to salvage something from last game vs Spain

By MIKE CORDER Associated Press

June 23, 2018 07:30 AM

KALININGRAD, Russia

Morocco has lost both its matches at the World Cup and hasn't scored a goal. That doesn't mean Spain will have it easy against the North Africans.

The Atlas Lions will be desperate to salvage something from what has been a miserable World Cup for Morocco when they take on Spain in Kaliningrad on Monday in their final Group B match.

Morocco coach Herve Renard says "We will finish against Spain and we will try to finish with flying colors."

A win for Spain would guarantee the 2010 World Champion advances to the knockout stage. A draw would be enough if Portugal beats Iran in the other Group B match.

