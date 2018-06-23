Cincinnati Reds' Anthony DeSclafani, left, hits a grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds' Anthony DeSclafani, left, hits a grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo
Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani hits grand slam, Reds rout Cubs

By MARK SCHMETZER Associated Press

June 23, 2018 07:42 PM

CINCINNATI

Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the last-place Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was Cincinnati's third slam in five days and major league-leading seventh of the season, two short of the record set in 2002. The last Reds pitcher to hit a grand slam was Bob Purkey against the Cubs on Aug. 1, 1959.

Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto also went deep in front of a crowd of 36,818, Cincinnati's largest since opening day. Votto hit a three-run shot off backup catcher Chris Gimenez in the eighth.

The Reds matched their longest win streak of the season and won a third straight game against the Cubs for the first time since winning five in a row in 2014.

Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist homered for Chicago, which has lost three straight games for the first time since a five-game slide from May 1 through May 6. Zobrist and Ian Happ each had two of the Cubs' six hits.

Contreras' fifth homer trimmed Cincinnati's lead to 2-1 in the second, but the Reds responded with six in the third.

Votto sparked the rally with a two-out walk against Luke Farrell (2-3). Brian Duensing then came in and yielded run-scoring hits to Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suarez with his first two pitches.

A walk to Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall's infield single loaded the bases for DeSclafani, who drove a 3-2 pitch from Duensing into the seats in left for his first career homer.

DeSclafani (3-1) also pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings in his fourth start after beginning the year on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked four.

Farrell, a former Red and the son of ex-Red Sox manager and current Reds scout John Farrell, was charged with three runs and two hits in his second career start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Rob Zastryzny left after being visited on the mound by a trainer and manager Joe Maddon in the sixth. The reason wasn't announced by the end of the game.

Reds: INF Nick Senzel, Cincinnati's top pick and the second overall selection in the 2016 draft, is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger. He suffered the injury on Friday with Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Cubs: If Tyler Chatwood's wife doesn't go into labor, the right-hander will start Sunday's series finale.

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (4-7) gave up six hits and seven runs in a 10-0 loss to Chicago on May 19.

