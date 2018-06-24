Veteran women's college basketball ref Rachelle Jones dies

File-In this March 31, 2017, file photo, official Rachelle Jones, left, talks with another official during a practice session for the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Dallas. The veteran women’s basketball official died June 18, 2018, in a hospital after battling cancer off and on for the past seven years. The 51-year-old Jones had been one of the top referees for the past few years and was rewarded with her first Final Four in 2017. Jones served as an alternate official in Dallas and handled off-court duties, such as assisting with instant replay reviews. LM Otero, File AP Photo