Football meets philosophy in Kaliningrad, hometown of Kant

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 21, 2018, Serbia fans sit outside the Kaliningrad Cathedral, which houses a museum dedicated to Immanuel Kant, in Kaliningrad, Russia. In Kaliningrad, a small Russian outpost sandwiched between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea, philosophy and football are coming together as fans troop through a small museum dedicated to the city and one of its most famous residents - Immanuel Kant. The German philosopher who died in 1804 lived most of his life in Kaliningrad when it was the German city of Koenigsberg - it became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and now serves as an important Russian naval base and is home to a university named for Kant. Michael Corder AP Photo