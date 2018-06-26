Joshua ordered by WBA to fight Povetkin and ditch Wilder

FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, March 31, 2018, Britain's Anthony Joshua celebrates after his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Championship title bout against New Zealand's Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua was given a 24-hour deadline on Tuesday june 26, 2018, to sign a deal to fight Russian contender Alexander Povetkin or face being stripped of the WBA portion of his world heavyweight boxing titles. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo