Gene Sauers takes 2-stroke lead in Boeing Classic

Gene Sauers took the Boeing Classic lead Saturday, two weeks after his breakthrough victory in the U.S. Senior Open.
The 54-year-old Sauers two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Joe Durant. The three-time PGA Tour winner had a 12-under 132 total at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.
Sauers birdied four of the last five holes, making three in a row in Nos. 14-16.
Durant birdied the last for a 65. He won the 3M Championship three weeks ago in Minnesota.
Tom Byrum and Stephen Ames were 9 under. Byrum had a 68, and Ames shot 69.
Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Sauers after a 65, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 8 under.
Bernhard Langer also was 8 under after a 67. The 58-year-old German star won the 2010 tournament and finished second behind Billy Andrade last year. Langer has three victories this year, two of them majors.
Grant Waite (65), Woody Austin (67) and Fran Quinn (67) were 8 under, too.
John Daly was tied for 29th at 2 under after his second 71. He has three top-20 finishes in 10 PGA Tour Champions starts since turning 50, with the best a tie for 11th last month in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in New York. Last week, he tied for 51st in the Czech Masters.
Andrade was tied for 38th at 1 under, following his opening 74 with a 69.
Local favorite Fred Couples is sidelined by back problems.
Comments