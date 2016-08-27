Polanco's 3-run double leads Pirates past Brewers

Pinch-hitter Gregory Polanco had a tiebreaking three-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from four runs down to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 on Saturday night.
Polanco doubled off reliever Blaine Boyer (1-3) with one-out in the sixth, giving the Pirates a 9-6 lead that stood.
Hernan Perez homered twice for Milwaukee, with a three-run homer during a four-run first, and a solo shot leading off the third that put the Brewers ahead 5-1. It marked the first time since June 24 that Pirates starter Jameson Taillon allowed more than three earned runs.
Taillon lasted just three innings, his shortest outing of the season after going at least six innings in each of his last eight starts. He gave up five runs and seven hits, while walking two and striking out three.
Pittsburgh scored five runs in the fourth against Jimmy Nelson to take a 6-5 lead. Pinch-hitter John Jaso, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen all drove in runs in the inning to chase Nelson.
However, Brewers reliever Tyler Cravy — who had replaced Nelson — homered off Jeff Locke (9-7) to open the bottom of the inning for his first major league hit.
Neftali Feliz got the last three outs for his second save in four attempts. He retired Ryan Braun on an infield chopper with two on in the ninth. The call stood after a two-minute review.
Starling Marte had an RBI double in the first to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Pirates: Polanco didn't start in order to get rest. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (shoulder), who threw three scoreless innings at Double-Altoona on Monday, tossed three more scoreless innings in a rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Indianapolis.
Brewers: 3B Jonathan Villar was out of the starting lineup. Manager Craig Counsell said he made the move to give Villar a rest, not because he committed two errors in Friday night's game. Villar singled as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. ... RHP Junior Guerra, on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs Saturday at Oklahoma City. ... 3B Will Middlebrooks (right leg) started a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi on Saturday.
UP NEXT
Pirates: Ivan Nova (3-0, 3.20 ERA) has wins in three of his first four starts with after being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1. Nova, who pitched a complete game in his last start against Houston on Tuesday, will make his first career start against Milwaukee.
Brewers: Chase Anderson (7-10, 4.99) is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA over his last six starts. He is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates, including 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts this season.
