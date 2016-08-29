Falcons' Jones to miss preseason game with ankle injury

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will be held out of the team's final preseason game against Jacksonville on Thursday night because of an ankle injury.
Jones left last week's loss to Miami with the injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jones "will be in good shape" for the start of the regular season.
Another receiver, rookie Devin Fuller, has a shoulder injury that may require surgery. Fuller also will be held out this week.
The Falcons reached an injury settlement with running back Cyrus Gray, who has a hamstring injury and was competing for a backup spot.
