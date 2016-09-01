Another special day at Turner Field for Columbus’ Emily Wynn

Emily Wynn was once again one of the stars at Turner Field on Thursday afternoon.
The former Columbus High softball player, who caught a Chipper Jones home run in his final season in 2012, tore down the number 16 off the outfield wall at Turner Field.
The Braves are playing their final season at Turner Field before they move to SunTrust Park in Cobb County.
They have had former players and celebrities tear down a number during each home game to countdown the number of games the team has left at Turner Field.
“I was nervous the inning before I walked out on the field hoping I wouldn’t mess up tearing the number down. It was such a great experience though,” she said in an email interview.
But this is not the first time Wynn has been a part of a special moment at Turner Field.
During the 2012 season, Wynn caught — barehanded — a Chipper Jones’ walk-off home run against the Phillies on Sept. 2. She gave the ball to Braves officials after Jones asked for it. But she didn’t get to meet Jones that day.
After the Ledger-Enquirer wrote about her feat and through Twitter, Jones, who retired at the end of the 2012 season, sent her an invitation to return to Turner Field.
“Hey Emily Wynn! Get back here to the Ted, so I can properly thank you and congratulate you on a fine bare handed snag. I need a pic with u!!” Jones tweeted.
Emily responded: “@RealCJ10 you say the date and I will be there! Please let me know how we can work this out! I would love to meet you!”
A little more than a week later Wynn and seven other family members and friends attended another game and met Jones on the field.
The Bi-City area will be represented again for the next Braves home game. Tim Hudson is scheduled to tear down the number 15 on Sept. 9.
“I was at the game when Hank Aaron pulled down his number,” Wynn said. “It’s so cool knowing that Ludacris did it last night and that Tim Hudson, one of my favorites, is doing it next game.”
Wynn, who is now a sophomore at the University of Georgia majoring in marketing and minoring in sports management, said she thinks of her catch every time she drives by Turner Field.
“I am sad to leave all the memories at Turner Field behind, but the opportunities I have been given are so unique and special,” Wynn said. “I will never forget the feeling I had leaving the stadium after catching Chipper’s home run.”
Guerry Clegg contributed to this report
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
