Hills has career day, Delaware crushes Delaware St, 56-14

Wes Hills ran for a career-high 212 yards on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 59 and 13 yards, and Delaware beat in-state rival Delaware State 56-14 on Thursday night.
The Blue Hens (1-0) have won all seven meetings against the Hornets and are 52-12 in home openers dating back to 1952.
Jalen Randolph finished with 55 yards and two scores on the ground, and Thomas Jefferson added 70 rushing yards for the Blue Hens. Delaware finished with 395 total yards rushing.
Mason Rutherford caught 6 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (0-1). Daniel Epperson completed 13 of 26 passing for 118 yards and two scores, but was hamstrung by four interceptions.
Delaware led 28-0 at halftime and scored the first 42 points of the game.
The Hornets have lost 11 of 12 dating back to last season, and has dropped its last four season openers.
Comments