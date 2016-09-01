Clark hits late FG to give The Citadel 24-23 win over Mercer

Cody Clark hit a 35-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the game as The Citadel came back to beat Mercer 24-23 to open the season with a Southern Conference victory on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the first quarter but did not score again until Clark hit the game winner.
After the ensuing kickoff Mercer came up short on a fourth down pass from its own 24 with 1:22 left in the game. The Citadel could not move the ball and the Bears had another chance from their 23 with 27 seconds left after Clark missed a field goal.
The Citadel's Kailik Williams intercepted a John Russ pass on the next play to seal the win.
Mercer took its only lead when Cole Fisher nailed a 47-yard field goal with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
Tyler Renew led the Bulldogs with 146 yards rushing.
