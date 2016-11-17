Smith, Johnson, Bussey lead CVCC women to win over Gadsden State

Anesha Smith scored 14 points to lead a balanced Lady Pirate attack as CVCC defeated Gadsden State 70-57 on Thursday night.
Velencia Johnson and Bre Bussey each had 12 points for CVCC.
The Lady Pirates return to action on Monday when they host Shelton State at 5:30 p.m.
CVCC (70)
Anesha Smith 14, Velencia Johnson 12, Bre Bussey 12, Katelyn Marshall 8, Aaliyah Bell 8, Kelsie Towns 7, Brittany Williams 4, Bri’Allen McIver 3, DeeDee McLane 1, Vadarius Scott 1.
GSCC (57)
T. Johnson 17, R. Cooley 2, T. Haynes 6, C. Dickinson 7, T. Reynolds 9, H. Evans 2, D. Jolly 7, K. Jones 3, T. Sanders 2, M. Humphrey 2.
Halftime score: CVCC 29-26. Record: CVCC: 4-1.
Comments