BullStrong: USF is busy recruiting Georgia. Here are the latest offers

Defensive back Rashad Battle announced on social media he picked up an offer from the University of South Florida.
Battle, a rising junior from Creekside High in Fairburn, Georgia, near Atlanta, is one of two Georgia players to pick up offers from the Bulls this week.
Battle's teammate, outside linebacker Tyson Meiguez, tweeted he had an offer from USF. Meiguez, a rising junior, also has offers from teams such as Cincinnati, East Carolina and Syracuse.
Cornerback Jay Ward , who plays at Colquitt County High in Moultrie, Ga., received a USF offer last week.
Ward, a 3-star recruit, is ranked the as the 70th best cornerback in the country, according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Ward has offers from 15 schools, including West Virginia, Iowa State and UCF.
