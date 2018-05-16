Florida wants the most coveted RB recruit in America, but he's also planning an FSU visit

Trey Sanders is the most coveted running back recruit in the country, according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Sanders, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton is rated No. 7 overall and No. 1 for running backs.
With his older brother Umstead receiving spot with Florida as a preferred walk-on this summer, the Gators are expected as a top choice to land Trey's talents.
However, Sanders' next visit to a college campus isn't Gainesville.
Sanders said he's planning a trip to Florida State next weekend. This week, Sanders said he's studying for finals as he continues getting his classwork lined up to early enroll following the 2018 season.
"Dad grew up a Florida State fan, mom grew up a Florida fan and they always butt heads when it comes to football," Sanders said.
So who has the edge?
"I'm a momma's boy, so of course I want to make momma happy," Sanders said. "But at the end of the day, she knows I have to do what's best for me."
Sanders visit to FSU isn't an official one. He said he'll wait until June to line up his officials.
In addition to FSU and UF, Alabama and Georgia are two other programs considered favorites to land the consensus 5-star native of Port Saint Joe, Fla.
Here are some other FSU recruiting notes on the #Tribe19 trail:
- Offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, who committed to FSU in January and isn't expected to flip come signing day, is planning a visit to Florida this weekend. Lucas, who is from Overtown in Miami, Fla., plays at IMG Academy.
- In basketball recruiting, FSU offered shooting guard Brandon Newman on Wednesday. Newman plays at Valparaiso High in Valparaiso, Ind. Newman also has offers from Creighton and Xavier.
