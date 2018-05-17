Former UCF coach Frost says not every Alabama title is legit. But he didn't stop there

Former UCF head coach Scott Frost, now at Nebraska, continued the ongoing dispute between UCF and Alabama over last year's college football national champion.
Frost told Omaha television station KETV not all of Alabama's 17 national championships are legitimate.
"Alabama's probably got one or two championships they claim that weren't necessarily recognized by everybody," Frost told KETV.
Frost led the Knights to the only unbeaten season among Division I FBS schools. UCF went 13-0 en route to beating Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
However, UCF was left out of the college football playoff, which Alabama won with victories over Clemson in the national semifinal and over Georgia in overtime in the national title game.
UCF athletic director Danny White proclaimed the Knights as national champs following the Auburn victory. UCF held a victory parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the school is based, and handed out championship rings.
Several Alabama players threw shade at UCF via social media. Running back Bo Scarbrough, who starred at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., tweeted a photo of six rings on his hand with a caption reading, "real championship rings."
Since joining Nebraska, Frost said he'd have a hard time getting behind the national title claim had he stayed at UCF. He later clarified those remarks in an Orlando radio show appearance , where he said he didn't regret saying it, but didn't want to take away from anything UCF accomplished in 2017. Frost also said he wanted the playoff to move to eight teams, with five conference champions and three at-large teams.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said there are no plans for change during this week's ACC spring meetings.
Alabama coach Nick Saban weighed in on the UCF title claim debate in USA Today.
"I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything," Saban told USA Today. "But self-proclaimed is not the same as earning it. And there's probably a significant number of people who don't respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves."
Frost's comments to KETV were in response to what Saban said.
