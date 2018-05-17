He led the Florida State Seminoles in blocks as a freshman. Now he's transferring

Florida State freshman Ikechukwu Obiagu announced via social media he's transferring schools.
Obiagu, a center on the Seminoles basketball team, said he's transferring to Seton Hall.
He led FSU with 71 blocks in 33 games last season.
A native of Nigeria, Obiagu is a 7-footer that aided FSU's defense en route to an Elite Eight appearance in last season's NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
The Seminoles lost to eventual national runner-up Michigan in that Elite Eight game.
"First of all, I want to thank the schools and coaches that recruited me," Obiagu said in a tweet. "But I've decided to further my education and basketball opportunities at Seton Hall University."
