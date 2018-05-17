Ex-girlfriend of former SEC football star testifies she lied about beating. 'It was all a money scheme.'

The ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker out of Alabama who was arrested on domestic violence charges earlier this year, testified Thursday that she lied about the allegations.
“It was all a money scheme. I didn’t want to get this far in the news. It was about money,” Elissa Ennis said in a preliminary hearing in a San Jose courtroom as reported by Robert Salonga of the Bay Area News Group. “I wanted him to go down. I was pissed.”
Last week, Foster pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from his Feb. 11 arrest. According to a Los Gatos, Calif., incident report obtained by USA Today, Foster punched the victim about 10 times, dragged her by her hair downstairs and forcibly threw her out of the front door. The victim also said Foster threw her dog, which was not injured. No charges have been filed related to the alleged abuse of the dog.
Ennis on Thursday recanted all of those allegations, though the Bay Area News Group report noted inconsistencies in her testimony. Thursday's hearing was being held to determine if the case will move forward. Ennis recanted through a lawyer weeks earlier, but prosecutors indicated they would continue with the case.
In court, Ennis denied that she was being offered money to recant her story, and maintained the incident was an effort to ruin Foster's career in retaliation for breaking up with her, according to Bay Area News Group.
On cross-examination from Foster's attorney, Ennis admitted to making false charges against another ex-boyfriend in 2011.
"I went to jail," Ennis said, according to a report on Twitter by Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.
Ennis tesified for about two hours and also admitted stealing from Foster, according to Inman. The hearing went into recess about 3 p.m. EDT Thursday.
Comments