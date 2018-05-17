Louisville scandal's 'escort queen' evicted and arrested

Katina Powell, the self-proclaimed escort queen whose book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" led the NCAA to vacate the Louisville men's basketball program's 2013 national title, was arrested Thursday after appearing in court for an eviction hearing.

Powell, wearing a "Cardinals Football" T-shirt was evicted from her home by a judge and then arrested on charges of theft by deception and criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to a report by the Courier Journal's Thomas Novelly.





A court officer informed that Katina Powell is being transported to Metro Corrections. Here’s a video of her being let out of court. pic.twitter.com/skIWGtRNtC — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) May 17, 2018

Powell's book, published in 2015, detailed escort parties that included strip shows and sexual services for a few recruits and players at the Louisville men's basketball dorm over a period of four years. The allegations led to an NCAA investigation and the vacating of several wins, including the NCAA Tournament championship in 2015.

Powell was being evicted over a January incident involving her daughter, Lindsay Powell, who was accused of pointing a gun at a man at her mother's house, according to the Courier Journal. Lindsay Powell was charged and the incident was deemed a violation of the mother's lease agreement with the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, the CJ said.