Maroon head coach Joe Moorhead motions for play during the second half of Mississippi State's Maroon and White spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. The Maroon squad won 28-10 Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
College Sports

This Mississippi State quarterback target has made his commitment decision

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

May 18, 2018 02:33 PM

Three-star dual-threat quarterback Kenneth Jefferson (Sardis, Miss.) committed to Arkansas on Friday. The 6-3, 211-pound Jefferson had 12 other FBS offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Jefferson is considered the 25th-best player in Mississippi in the Class of 2019, according to 247 Sports’ Composite ranking. He is rated the 17th-best dual-threat quarterback in the upcoming class of recruits.

Mississippi State has nine commits in its Class of 2019. Four-star dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader (Charlotte, N.C.) is the Bulldogs’ lone quarterback commit.

