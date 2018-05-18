Former Cats Booker and Towns tease blockbuster NBA trade on Twitter

On the same night a report surfaced that indicated former Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns was not happy with the Minnesota Timberwolves, former UK teammate Devin Booker tweeted out a photo of Towns sporting a Phoenix Suns jersey.
The tweet, accompanied by a smirking emoji, drew quick notice on Twitter with more than 2,000 likes in under 10 minutes.
Earlier Friday, ESPN's Zach Lowesaid on his podcast that Towns and the Timberwolves were “not in a good place internally," fueling speculation that the young All-Star could be traded.
Towns averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in his third season at Minnesota, helping lead them to a No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves were ousted from the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets 4-1 in the seven-game series. Towns is due to receive a lucrative contract extension this summer as he enters the final year of a four-year, $25.7 million rookie deal.
Earlier this week, Phoenix won the NBA Draft Lottery, securing the No. 1 overall pick to go along with the 16th overall pick it gained in a deal with Miami.
The Suns finished last in the West, but boast a lot of young talent, including former Cats in Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Booker, Ulis and Towns played together at Kentucky during its 38-1 Final Four season in 2015.
Comments