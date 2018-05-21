Two coveted college football recruits are staying as teammates. But did they pick FSU?

Two coveted college football recruits who had Florida State on their shortlist committed late Sunday night.
The duo, four-star running back Sean Dollars and four-star defensive back Jeremiah Criddell, made sure to continue being teammates at the next level.
But the high school teammates at last year's national champion Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High didn't decide to make the trip across the country to join the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla.
Rather, they picked Oregon, a school FSU head coach Willie Taggart left after one season for his dream job with the Seminoles.
The Oregon pledges are the third and fourth time the Ducks secured commitments from Mater Dei players.
Four-star outside linebacker Mase Funa and 4-star defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson previously committed to Oregon.
Dollars and Criddell visited Florida State in April, according to 247 Sports. However, Oregon as well as Pac-12 rival Washington were also consider favorites to land them.
Dollars picked Oregon over FSU, Washington, USC, Georgia and Nevada. Criddell chose the Ducks over FSU, Washington, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
