Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon passes away. He led LSU to the 1958 national title

Former LSU football player Billy Cannon passed away Friday. Cannon, 80, died at his home in St. Francisville, Louisiana.
Cannon led LSU to the 1958 national championship in his junior season with the team. The next season, Cannon won the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 598 yards and five touchdowns.
Along with winning the Heisman, Cannon’s 1959 season was highlighted by one of the most famous plays in college football history. On Halloween, Cannon pulled off a wild, multi-tackle breaking 89-yard punt return touchdown against No. 3 Ole Miss to help the Tigers take a 7-3 victory.
Cannon left LSU as a Heisman winner, a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.
The Tigers retired his No. 20 in 1959. Cannon was inducted in the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1976 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. The Tigers unveiled a statue of Cannon outside Tiger Stadium last fall.
"Billy Cannon was LSU football through and through," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "He was a legend. He will be missed and never forgotten."
Following his college career, Cannon played 11 seasons in the American Football League with the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.
Cannon was a three-time AFL champion and a two-time AFL All-Star. He led the league in rushing in 1961.
Cannon became a dentist once he retired from football. In 1983, he was involved in a counterfeiting scheme that led to two-and-a-half years in prison. His original inclusion in the Hall of Fame that same year was rescinded.
Cannon later served as a dentist at Louisiana State Penitentiary, a position he held from 1995 until his death.
Comments