Ole Miss defensive line commit announces a change of plans

Defensive end commit Jamond Gordon (Meridian, Mississippi) announced he was decommitting from Ole Miss on Tuesday. Gordon had committed to the Rebels on Oct. 18.
Gordon (6-4, 275 pounds) is considered a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking. Gordon has six offers at this point, including from Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Upon Gordon’s decommitment, OMSpirit.com’s David Johnson and Varsitypreps.com’s Demetric Warren have predicted Gordon will go to Auburn.
After Gordon’s decommitment, Ole Miss has 12 commits in the Class of 2019. Three-star Tariqious Tisdale (Northwest Mississippi JUCO) becomes the Rebels’ only strong-side defensive end commit in the upcoming class.
