Florida State Seminoles make offers to 3-star player and unheralded defensive back

Florida State's recruiting keeps moving.
First-year football coach Willie Taggart was hired last December, and he pieced together a recruiting class that was fading fast after Jimbo Fisher's departure into the 11th-best class in the country.
This week, FSU extended offers to two defensive backs, though 247 Sports reported one of those offers was for a slot receiver position.
Melbourne Eau Gallie High's Jarrad Baker, a rising senior 3-star recruit, picked up the FSU offer Wednesday, according to a social media post he made.
Baker also has offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, UCF and USF. The Seminoles have only one wide receiver commit for the Class of 2019, and that is Maurice Goolsby, who plays at Dunnellon High.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles offered defensive back Cameron Smith, from Westwood High in Blythewood, Sourth Carolina, earlier this week. Smith isn't rated in the 247 Sports' composite rankings, but has offers from more than 20 programs. In addition to FSU, programs such as Tennessee, North Carolina, West Virginia, Purdue and UCF have offered Smith.
The Noles have cornerback commitments from 5-star Akeem Dent, of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central High, 4-star Travis Jay, of Madison (Fla.) County High and 3-star Renardo Green, of Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva High.
Not to be outdone, men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is also on the recruiting trail in Florida. The Seminoles offered rising senior Ibrahima Diallo, a center at Sarasota (Fla.) Victory Rock Prep. Diallo also recently picked up an offer from DePaul.
