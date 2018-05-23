Here’s how LSU Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made $75,000 on Wednesday

The NCAA released its Academic Progress Rates (APR) for schools across the country on Wednesday. Along with the positive news for the LSU football team, head coach Ed Orgeron had another reason to celebrate.
LSU’s football team posted a single-year APR score of 963, which triggered a $75,000 bonus in Orgeron’s contract. According to USA Today Sports' Steve Berkowitz, Orgeron’s contract stipulated the bonus would kick in if LSU posted a single-year APR score of at least 960.
LSU’s multi-year APR score was 956, which ranked 14th in the Southeastern Conference and between the 30th and 40th percentile within the sport.
Orgeron is entering the second year of his five-year, $17.5 million deal.
