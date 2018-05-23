The father of this LSU quarterback explains how addition of new QB affects son’s future

The LSU quarterback competition grew to four last Friday when former Ohio State player Joe Burrow announced he was joining the Tigers. Burrow’s addition led to questions about the future of the other three quarterbacks, but the father of one of those players has cleared the air.
Owen Brennan, the father of rising sophomore Myles Brennan, spoke to The Sun Herald about his son’s status with the Tigers going forward. As far as Brennan is concerned, Myles remains in the thick of the Tigers’ quarterback contest.
"I try not to read social media but with these developments and the quarterback coming in, some people are losing their minds,” Brennan said. “I want people to know that emotionally it has not affected Myles at all.
“... He's going to compete and feels very comfortable with where his position is right now.”
Brennan played in six games for the Tigers in 2017, completing 58.3 percent of his passes with 14 completions and 182 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. In his Burrow’s two seasons with the Buckeyes, he had 29 completions on 39 attempts for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Neither rising junior Justin McMillan or redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse — the two LSU quarterbacks Brennan competed against this spring — made any passing attempts for the Tigers in 2017.
Brennan told The Sun Herald the only thing Burrow had on his son was “three years and 15 pounds.”
"I think he's in a very, very good position to compete for the starting job. I really do," Brennan said. "That's just my opinion. If I thought the opposite, if they were bringing in Tom Brady or something, I'd say, 'Hey, Myles, look ...' But I don't see him in that position."
Brennan said his son will return to Baton Rouge on June 1.
Comments