Ten quarterback transfers to watch this season

It's been another busy offseason with several high-profile quarterbacks making news after finding a new place to continue their careers.
Here is a look at the top 10 quarterback transfers:
Blake Barnett
Arizona State to USF
The Buzz: Barnett's path to South Florida was anything but unconventional after brief stops at Alabama and Arizona State. The junior, who has attempted just 24 passes in his college career, arrives in Tampa looking to win the job of replacing Quinton Flowers at quarterback. He'll have to beat out a pair of incumbents in Brett Kean and Chris Oladokun, who spent the spring battling for the jobs themselves.
Dru Brown
Hawaii to Oklahoma State
The Buzz: Brown landed in Stillwater after spending the past two seasons at Hawaii, where he amassed more than 5,233 yards with 37 touchdowns for the Warriors. The former 2-star prospect from California is looking to step into the shoes vacated by Mason Rudolph, who leaves as one of the best quarterbacks in school history. Brown brings with him a wealth of experience (22 career starts) that could come into play as he battles Taylor Cornelius and Keondre Wudtee for the job this fall.
Joe Burrow
Ohio State to LSU
The Buzz: Burrow's decision to continue his playing career in Baton Rouge adds another dimension to the quarterback battle at LSU. Sophomore Myles Brennan, junior Justin McMillan and freshman Lowell Narcisse spent this spring battling for the opportunity to lead the Tigers offense in 2018 but nobody created much separation for the job. New offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger hopes to create a more pro-style offense which could suit Burrow, who if not for an injury last season could be starting for the Buckeyes this season.
KJ Carta-Samuels
Washington to Colorado State
The Buzz: It's been a busy offseason for Carta-Samuels, who reportedly thought of transferring to UCLA before changing his mind and going to Colorado State. Collin Hill was expected to take over the starting job but suffered another torn ACL injury during a pickup basketball game that will sideline him through 2018. With few experienced options left, the Rams will turn to Carta-Samuels, whose limited experience at Washington makes him a valuable asset for Mike Bobo and company.
Keller Chryst
Stanford to Tennessee
The Buzz: Three different players saw time at quarterback for Tennessee last season leaving the position with some uncertainty heading into 2018. Quinten Dormady transferred in the offseason leaving Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride the sole players with experience. That is until the arrival of Chryst this fall, who was 11-2 as a starter at Stanford despite suffering through his fair share of injuries. He did pass for 1,926 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Brandon Dawkins
Arizona to Indiana
The Buzz: Dawkins is making the move to Indiana after spending three seasons at Arizona where he passed for 2,418 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added another 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground during his time with the Wildcats. Dawkins started the first five games last season before eventually being replaced by Khalil Tate in the lineup. The senior joins a Hoosiers team that faced its share of inconsistencies at quarterback last season.
Gardner Minshew
East Carolina to Washington State
The Buzz: Minshew spent the past two seasons at East Carolina, where he passed for 3,487 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Pirates. He reportedly considered transferring to Alabama this offseason but instead chose to continue his college career at Washington State. For the first time in quite some the time, the Cougars are desperate for experience at the quarterback position after the graduation of Luke Falk.
James Morgan
Bowling Green to FIU
The Buzz: If FIU hoped to capitalize on the momentum brought on by the program's best season since 2011, the Panthers will need to do so with a new face at quarterback. Alex McGough finished up a stellar career where he finished as the program's all-time leader. Butch Davis didn't have to look far for McGough's replacement after Morgan decided to transfer in from Bowling Green. Morgan passed for 3,342 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in two seasons for the Falcons.
Shea Patterson
Ole Miss to Michigan
The Buzz: Patterson was one of the most sought-after transfers and his addition to the Michigan roster didn't come without some consternation. After months of waiting in eligibility-limbo, the junior was granted his release from Ole Miss with an NCAA waiver making him instantly eligible for the 2018 season. He's the highest-ranked quarterback the program's seen since Ryan Mallett in 2007, giving coach Jim Harbaugh the quarterback he's been looking for since he arrived in 2015.
Brady White
Arizona State to Memphis
The Buzz: White joins the Tigers after spending three seasons at Arizona State, where he saw very limited action for the Sun Devils. He joins a roster eager to add depth after the departure of two-year starter Riley Ferguson. Memphis finished last season ranked second in the country in scoring offense (45.5 points per game) and fourth overall in total offense (532 yards per game). He'll compete for the starting job with sophomore David Moore.
