This publication predicts All-ACC teams. How did Florida State and Miami do?

Florida State landed 11 players on Athlon Sports' 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Conference team.
Miami had eight players selected. Clemson led the way with 15 players.
Athlon's projections include a first, second, third and fourth all-conference team for the 2018 season.
FSU had three players picked for the first team. They were running back Cam Akers, cornerback Levonta Taylor and kicker Ricky Aguayo.
Other Seminoles selected were wide receiver Nyqwan Murray, defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas and punt returner D.J. Matthews for the second team; center Alec Eberle and defensive lineman Brian Burns for the third team; running back Jacques Patrick, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and cornerback Stanford Samuels III for the fourth team.
Miami had three first-team members, four for the second team and one for the third team.
The Hurricanes selected were wide receiver Ahmmon Richards, linebacker Shaq Quarterman and safety Jaquan Johnson for the first team; offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, defensive lineman Joe Jackson, linebacker Michael Pinckney and cornerback Michael Jackson for the second team; running back Travis Horner for the third team.
That went to Boston College and North Carolina State, with nine picks apiece, and the Canes had eight. Boston College tied Clemson for the most first-team selections with five players.
