FSU the latest Power 5 school to offer a scholarship to this four-star athlete

Florida State's recruiting trail hit Georgia last week, and while the #Tribe19 class is a focal point, the Seminoles haven't slowed down when extending offers to Class of 2020 or 2021 players.

The latest offer is to Hogansville (Georgia) Callaway High 4-star rising junior athlete Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby.

He's the second player from Callaway High to receive an offer from the Seminoles. Rising senior 4-star offensive lineman Keiondre Jones also has an FSU offer.

For Bigsby, who announced the offer via social media Thursday, it's the latest from a Power 5 program.

I’m blessed to receive offer from Florida State . #FSU pic.twitter.com/wt0lhFwown — 4 (@Tank5_21) May 24, 2018

Some other top schools looking to secure Bigsby's commitment and signing are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and USC.

Bigsby is listed as an athlete because he plays running back and wide receiver.

According to 247 Sports projections, Georgia is the favorite to land Bigsby.

FSU has one rising junior athlete commit and that is Fort Myers Dunbar High Jardarius McKnight.