Alabama running back Damien Harris back home in Kentucky, but not taking a break

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and his second national title with Alabama, Damien Harris isn't taking it easy on his visits home before his senior season.
Harris, a product of Madison Southern in Richmond, Ky., has been working out with a Lexington personal trainer to prepare for another run at college football glory and the 2019 NFL Draft.
Highlights of some of the work he has been putting in have been posted on social media by Operation Athlete, which also touts Alabama sophomore offensive lineman Jedrick Wills among its clients. Wills graduated from Lexington's Lafayette High School, and was recently pictured after a workout with his high school teammate Walker Wood of Kentucky.
Harris could have entered his name in the NFL Draft this year, and few would hold it against him after what he's accomplished with the Tide. Harris addressed why he was returning for his final year in a radio interview in March.
"I just wanted to come back and be a part of this team for another year," Harris said. "You can only be a part of something this special for so long. And I know it’s a great privilege and it’s a blessing to be able to play at the next level. But I just really wanted to continue to live in this moment and be a part of such a great team.”
Alabama opens its season Sept. 1 against Louisville in Orlando.
