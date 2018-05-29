Michigan QB Shea Patterson on decision to leave Ole Miss: 'This is a business.'

Former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson, who played his senior season of high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton reiterated the reasons for his transfer to Michigan, where the NCAA declared him eligible in April to play immediately, to ESPN.
And those reasons included Ole Miss misleading him and other players about football violations that led to a two-year bowl ban.
"I've learned that this is a business, and there's nothing wrong with that," Patterson told ESPN.
Ole Miss was hit with a postseason ban, scholarship reductions and saw former head coach Hugh Freeze suspended as part of the NCAA violations.
Freeze later resigned after Ole Miss officials found phone calls made to a escort service.
Patterson's stellar high school career garnered offers from several schools. Ultimately, he chose the Rebels and was thrust into the spotlight as a freshman.
Patterson was given the start at No. 8-ranked Texas A&M after starter Chad Kelly suffered a knee injury. Patterson led the Rebels to a 29-28 victory.
The next season, in 2017, Patterson picked up a knee injury after playing seven games. In his two years with Ole Miss, he threw for 3,139 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
