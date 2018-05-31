A member of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2018 signing class is headed to a junior college

Georgia defensive tackle signee Tramel Walthour has signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. The news regarding the former three-star recruit was first reported by Dawgs247’s Kipp Adams.
"We have signed him," Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades told Dawgs247. "He will be here for summer school in July. I think he will do well here."
Walthour was one of Georgia’s 26 signees in the Class of 2018, a group which was named the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Hinesville, Georgia, native originally committed to the Bulldogs last September and had offers from Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others.
As Adams reported, it’s unclear at this point how long Walthour will be at Hutchinson.
Walthour might be able to follow a path similar to Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, originally a 2017 Bulldogs signee who spent the summer and fall at Hutchinson before boosting his grades and enrolling at Georgia in the 2018 class. It’s important to note Wyatt coming to Georgia after one year was due to Wyatt being deemed a full qualifier after he obtained the necessary test score before enrolling at Hutchinson.
If that is not the case with Walthour, he must spend three semesters or four quarters at Hutchinson and accumulate 48-to-72 transferable credits hours with at least a 2.5 GPA to be eligible to transfer. Walthour could then join the Bulldogs’ as part of the Class of 2020.
Walthour’s departure leaves Georgia with two defensive linemen in its most recent signing class: Wyatt and three-star Jordan Davis.
