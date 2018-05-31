Oregon catcher Gwen Svekis, pitcher Miranda Elish, Lauren Lindvall and Jenna Lilley, from left, celebrate the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA softball tournament super regional, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon catcher Gwen Svekis, pitcher Miranda Elish, Lauren Lindvall and Jenna Lilley, from left, celebrate the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA softball tournament super regional, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Eugene, Oregon. Chris Pietsch Associated Press

Their bus broke down on the way to Women's College World Series. Who helped? Their rival

By Jason Dill

May 31, 2018 03:00 PM

They're both after softball's national championship, yet Florida State and Oregon shared something just as meaningful, if not more, on the eve of the Women's College World Series.

Oregon's bus broke down on its way to the WCWS on Thursday morning.

Florida State's team came to the Ducks' rescue. They gave Oregon's team their bus for a ride to the venue.

Even after that, the Seminoles displayed sportsmanship again when an Oregon sophomore infielder Mia Camuso's No. 7 jersey was left on the bus.

FSU coach Lonni Alameda stepped up, getting in a rental car and driving the jersey up to the field.

Oregon, the tournament's No. 1 seed, opened the WCWS at 11 a.m. in Oklahoma City against defending national champion Oklahoma.

FSU, meanwhile, begins the tournament against No. 3 seed UCLA at 9:30 p.m.

