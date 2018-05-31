Here's when the first 3 games of the Dan Mullen era at Florida Gators will kick off

The Dan Mullen era at the University of Florida will begin under the lights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators' first two home games of the season — Sept. 1 against Charleston Southern and Sept. 8 against Kentucky — will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. UF's Sept. 15 home game against Colarado State will start at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Mullen will look to keep Florida's streak of 28 consecutive home opener wins alive when the Gators host Charleston Southern of the FCS' Big South Conference. This is the second all-time meeting between the two schools, with Florida winning the previous matchup 62-3 to open the 2009 season.

One week later, Florida opens SEC play in The Swamp against the Kentucky Wildcats. The last time the two teams played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Florida offense racked up 564 yards and the Gators won 45-7. Florida has won 31 straight games against the Wildcats.

Florida's three-game homestand to start the season ends with an afternoon game against Colorado State, which is where former coach Jim McElwain began his head coaching career before accepting the job at Florida. The game was scheduled as part of the agreement when buying out McElwain's contract. This will be the first-ever game between the Gators and Rams.

Four of Florida's kickoff times for 2018 have now been announced. CBS revealed Wednesday that Florida's annual game against Georgia in Jacksonville will start in its usual 3:30 p.m. timeslot Oct. 28.

Game times for the rest of the season will be released on a rolling basis, typically about two weeks before the game is scheduled.