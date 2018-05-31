UCF ready for prime time as three game times for the 2018 football season are announced

Kickoff times for three UCF football games for the upcoming 2018 season were announced.
The Knights play their first three games of the Josh Heupel era at night. The opener at UConn on Aug. 30 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on ESPNU.
Two home games, one against Florida Atlantic and one against Temple, are also slated to begin at night.
UCF plays FAU on Sept. 21, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. UCF's game with Temple on Nov. 1 is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
ESPN is broadcasting both games.
The three games, in addition to the noon road game against North Carolina on Sept. 15, are the only ones with kickoff times so far.
Other games on UCF's schedule needing times are as follows:
- Sept. 8 vs. South Carolina State
- Sept. 29 vs. Pittsburgh
- Oct. 6 vs. SMU
- Oct. 13 at Memphis
- Oct. 20 at East Carolina
- Nov. 10 vs. Navy
- Nov. 17 vs. Cincinnati
- Nov. 23 at USF
