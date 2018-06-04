This LSU Tigers recruit has announced his decision. You might be surprised by choice

Former LSU commit Kenyon Green (Humble, Texas) committed to Texas A&M on Saturday. The five-star offensive lineman chose the Aggies over finalists LSU, Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma.
The 6-5, 318-pound Green is considered the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 15 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking. Green was committed to LSU from December 2016 until December 2017.
"[Offensive line coach Jim] Turner at A&M, he's the one I have strongest bond with," Green told GigEm247 recently. "He didn't leave A&M [after the coaching change], and I've been talking to him since he offered me as a sophomore."
LSU has 11 commits in its Class of 2019. The Tigers have four offensive lineman commits: five-star guard Kardell Thomas, four-star tackle Anthony Bradford, three-star Thomas Perry and three-star center Charles Turner.
