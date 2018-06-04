The Mississippi State Bulldogs flipped this four-star safety recruit away from Oklahoma

Four-star safety Jarrian Jones (Flowood, Mississippi) flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Mississippi State on Saturday. Jones switches his commitment to the in-state Bulldogs after originally committing to Oklahoma on April 16.
Jones is considered the 11th-best player in Mississippi and the 18th-best safety in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Jones told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons he had taken two silent visits to Starkville recently that ultimately sealed the deal.
“I have been thinking on this for about two weeks now. When I committed to Oklahoma, Mississippi State was right there close in the running,” Jones told Rivals.com. “This commitment does feel different. I know for sure everyone around me is happy about this decision.
“Mississippi State is home. My parents love it. My parents love it and I get to stay home and just grind it out with other ‘Sip’ boys. Whenever I go there I feel like I play for them already.”
Mississippi State has 12 commits in the Class of 2019. Jones is one of five four-star commits in the class, joining defensive ends Charles Moore, Ani Izuchukwu and De’Monte Russell. He and three-star Javeious Purvis are the Bulldogs’ lone safety commits in the class.
