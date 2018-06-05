Florida State's Jessie Warren made a game-saving catch to preserve the Seminoles' 1-0 victory over Washington to open the best-of-three championship series at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Monday, June 4, 2018. Warren is seen here after one of her doubles in the game.
Florida State's Jessie Warren made a game-saving catch to preserve the Seminoles' 1-0 victory over Washington to open the best-of-three championship series at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Monday, June 4, 2018. Warren is seen here after one of her doubles in the game. Maury Neipris Photo provided
Florida State's Jessie Warren made a game-saving catch to preserve the Seminoles' 1-0 victory over Washington to open the best-of-three championship series at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Monday, June 4, 2018. Warren is seen here after one of her doubles in the game. Maury Neipris Photo provided

College Sports

Watch how this catch helped the FSU Seminoles at the Women's College World Series

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

June 05, 2018 10:50 AM

What a catch!

Florida State's Jessie Warren produced a highlight-reel catch at the right time.

Consequently, the Seminoles are on the brink of claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference's first Women's College World Series title.

In Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series with Washington, the Huskies had a runner on first with one out in the seventh inning.

Warren, playing third base, "came out of nowhere," as described on the below video, to snag an attempted Washington bunt.

Warren then completed the double play with a throw to first from her knees. FSU won the game 1-0 shortly after the catch.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant said, "Wow," to the play on social media.

Here's the video in full:

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  